Extra Judicial Killing: Defence Investigative Team Visits Taraba

The panel set up by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters to investigate the killing of three police officers and a civilian by soldiers in Taraba state have arrived in Jalingo to begin the investigation proper.

Led by Rear Admiral Ibikunle Olaiya, the panel arrived at the Taraba Government House on Wednesday where they met with Governor Darius Ishaku behind closed doors.

After the meeting, members of the panel denied to comment on what they discussed with the governor as they immediately proceeded to Wukari in Ibi Local Government Area where the incident happened.

The panel was constituted on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari who instructed the Defence Headquarters to get to the roots of the matter and unearth the circumstances that led to the killings.

The police and the army have been trading words over the incident which led to the escape of a kidnap suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Balla, also known as Wadume.