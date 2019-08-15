Federer Stunned By World Number 70 Rublev In Cincinnati

Updated August 15, 2019
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to Andrey Rublev of Russia during Day 6 of the Western and Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 15, 2019 in Mason, Ohio. Rob Carr/Getty Images/AFP

 

Seven-time champion and third seed Roger Federer was knocked out of the Cincinnati Masters by world number 70 Andrey Rublev in the third round on Thursday.

Rublev won 6-3, 6-4 and will face fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev, the ninth seed, for a place in the semi-finals.

Federer, 38, will now head into the US Open later this month with just two matches on hard courts under his belt.

Cincinnati was his first tournament since losing the Wimbledon final in July to Novak Djokovic.

Rublev, 21, took less than an hour to earn his second top-five win in a month after beating Dominic Thiem in Hamburg on his way to the final.

