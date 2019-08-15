Nigerian Govt Changes Name Of Twitter Handle
The Federal Government has changed the name of its handle on Twitter.
It announced this in a tweet on Thursday, noting that the handle now has the name @NigeriaGov and no longer @AsoRock.
The government explained that the change of name was necessary to reflect the fact that the handle represents the Federal Government of Nigeria and exists on its behalf.
The tweet read, “NOTIFICATION: Twitter Handle Change | From @AsoRock to @NigeriaGov, to more accurately reflect the fact that this handle represents, and exists on behalf of, the Federal Government of Nigeria.”
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) August 15, 2019
