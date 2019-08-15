Ojude Oba Festival Unifies Thousands In Ijebu-Ode

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Royalty, fashion, style, elegance, rich cultural display. These and more are the highlights of Ojude-Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The annual festival has been in existence for over 100 years and has continued to be a unifying force cum rallying point for business development among the people of Ijebu.

Ijebu Ode, a town in Ogun State homes the festival as Ijebu sons and daughters from home and abroad gather two days after Eid el-Kabir

International tourists are also not left out as they relish the royal display and colorful festival.

Fashion parade, horse riding, and other cultural display make the Ojude-Oba festival distinct and exciting.

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his wife at this year’s edition of the festival joined other dignitaries which include the Awujale of Ijebuland, the Alaafin of Oyo, the Ogun State deputy governor, two former governors of the state among other dignitaries to celebrate the festival.

The governor at the festival promised more infrastructure development which includes township roads. He said his administration is working with the federal government to tackle headlong the ecological challenges facing Ijebu-ode.

Former Commissioner For Commerce and Industry in the state, Abimbola Ashiru, also believes the festival is a unifying force.

“This is something that unites we the Ijebus. Whether you are a Christian or a Muslim, we are all one.

“It also brings Commerce and Business. This is the time of the year that people come together. This is an event that unites us and we always look forward to it,” he said.

Fashion parade by groups called ‘regbe regbe’ is one of the major highlights of the competition. At this year’s edition, Egbe Tobalashe Okunrin took the third position, Egbe Boba Mayegun Okunrin came second while Egbe Boba Mayegun Okunrin Ashiwaju took the first position.

In the female category of the ‘regbe regbe” Competition, Egbe Jagunmolu Stainless took the third position, Egbe Jagunmolu Original took second place while the Egbe Boba Mayegun Obirinrin Aremo took the first position.

In the horse riding competition, Balogun Alausa family came third, Balogun Shoye family took the second position while Balogun Odunnuga family displaced the Balogun Kuku family by bagging the first position.

The event was graced by dignitaries which include Former Ogun Governor Gbenga Daniel; Alaafin Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, Sir Kessington Adebutu and many others.

