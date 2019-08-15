PHOTOS: El-Rufai Receives Trending Sci-Fi Teenage Filmmakers
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has received a group of young teenagers who have recently risen to some fame following the social media success of their Sci-Fi short films.
The teenagers who many say are on the verge of making a major break into the Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood), create their films using only their mobile phones.
Governor El-Rufai praised their creativity, and offered the government’s support and constituted a team of senior officials to work on the details with their family.
The group of young cousins says they taught themselves special effects on youtube, using a smartphone.
Meet 8 year old Rachael Yusuff, the youngest of the group of filmmakers. Rachael is set to start Secondary School in a few weeks. The group of young cousins taught themselves effects on youtube, using a smartphone.
