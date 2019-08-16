Dj Cuppy Serves ‘Gelato’ Featuring Zlatan Ibile

‘I go take you to Italy, I go take you to America, take you to London, I go bring you come Nigeria just to have some Gelato.

Those were the lyrics of Dj Cuppy in her newly released single ‘Gelato.’

The female disc jockey features the ‘Zanku’ crooner Zlatan in the new song.

‘Gelato’ was inspired after DJ Cuppy travelled to Europe with her Billionaire Dad, Femi Otedola.

While on the trip she took a quick stop at Italy with her Dad just to have an Ice cream called ‘Gelato‘ and left the same day.

She made a video of it which went viral with the hashtag #Gelato dominating trends. Here is her post of the video.