Esports Is A Viable Business, Can Create Career For Young Nigerians – Dr Sid

Singer and songwriter, Dr Sid on Friday put on his gaming hat when he discussed the future and prospects of Esports in Nigeria during an interview on Channels Television show, Sports This Morning.

Sydney Esiri who is also the Vice President of Esports Nigeria said the Electronic Sports in Nigeria is like gold yet to be mined.

According to him, Esports is a viable business with which young Nigerians can create a successful career.

“What we are trying to do as Esports Nigeria is to create the ecosystem for Esports in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. It is still a growing industry, there’s not a whole lot of awareness about it.

“Coming from a musical background, I remember when I started doing music years back. Now you have billionaires having their children involved in music.

“Esports is at the same stage music was years back. The reason why I am passionate about this is that Esports is a viable business and can create a career for young Nigerians because not everyone is going to be successful in school,” he said.

Sid, who is also a trained doctor added that Esports is a viable field for people with competent skills and vocation.

“People have other skills and vocational training that they can apply. Gaming is one of them. What we want to do in Esports Nigeria is to create that ecosystem where people can and carve a successful career being in the game,” he said.

The President of Esports Nigeria during the interview also disclosed that there is an upcoming Esports Championship and they plan to engage Nigerians in the competition.

The competition tagged ‘African Esports Champions’ is set to hold in Kenya between October 4th and 5th in Nairobi and participants will be selected after champions emerge across Nigeria.