Gas Deal: FG To Appeal British Court Orders Over Seizure Of $9bn

The Federal Government has said that it would appeal Friday’s ruling of a British ordering that about Nine billion dollars ($9bn) worth of its assets be seized by the Process and Industrial Development Limited following a breach in contract.

According to the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, the government has instructed its lawyers to appeal against of the court which sat in London.

The ruling on Friday is the latest development in the case which started in 2010, regarding an agreement to build a gas processing plant in Calabar, Cross River State.

The project collapsed between Nigeria and the Irish firm after the former is said to have failed to meet its end of the bargain.

In his statement on Friday, Mr Apata noted that as regards the recent Judgment of the English Court, the Federal Government’s Counsel have been instructed to pursue an appeal, as well as seek for a Stay of Execution of the said judgment.

He added that the Federal Government of Nigeria is making vigorous efforts to defend its interest in this matter and would not relent in exploring every viable option in doing so.

Below is a full statement by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Dayo Apata.