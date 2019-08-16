Security Agents Take El-Zakzaky, Zeenat Into Custody

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat have been taken into custody by security agents upon their arrival in Nigeria today.

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and his wife were whisked away by the security agents at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

This was disclosed to Channels TV by IMN spokesman, Ibrahim Musa.

El-Zakzaky and wife arrived Nigeria aboard an Ethiopian Airlines by 12noon.

The return comes four days after they travelled to the Asian country for treatment.

Trip To Delhi

El-Zakzaky and his wife left Nigeria on Monday for India following a ruling of the Kaduna State High Court which granted them permission to be treated in the country.

On their arrival at the hospital where treatment was expected to commence, the trip turned controversial.

The IMN accused the Nigerian government of treating their leader like a criminal and denying him access to the doctor with whom they had an arrangement.

They also claimed that El-Zakzaky was denied free movement and was monitored by heavy security surveillance in India.