Police To Arraign Lady Who Kept Child In A Kennel

Police authorities in Lagos are set to arraign a woman identified as Onyinye Mbadike seen in a viral video detaining a boy in a dog cage.

She is expected to be arraigned at the magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos state.

In the video, she is seen assaulting the boy after flogging him with a belt before locking him in up in the dog cage.

Lagos state police spokesperson, Bala Elkana says the woman was arrested based on the viral video and that the woman has admitted to being the one in the clip.

But she denied locking the boy in a cage with dogs and that she only locked him in an empty cage where bags are kept.

She claimed the boy took an alcoholic drink in their refrigerator and smashed the side mirror of her car with stone, which made her detain him in the cage.