Buhari Returns To Abuja From Daura

Channels Television  
Updated August 17, 2019
A file photo of PResident Muhammadu Buhari

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after spending a week in his home town of Daura, Katsina State to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir.

While in the state, the president hosted his Guinean counterpart, Alpha Conde.

He also commissioned some projects executed by the Katsina State government and the Nigerian Airforce.

Read Also: President Of Guinea, Alpha Conde Turbaned As ‘Talban Daura’

The president who touched down at 10:29 am on Saturday, was received by the Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Inspector General of Police and Permanent Secretary of the FCT, among others.



