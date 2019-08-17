Buhari Returns To Abuja From Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after spending a week in his home town of Daura, Katsina State to celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir.

While in the state, the president hosted his Guinean counterpart, Alpha Conde.

He also commissioned some projects executed by the Katsina State government and the Nigerian Airforce.

The president who touched down at 10:29 am on Saturday, was received by the Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Inspector General of Police and Permanent Secretary of the FCT, among others.