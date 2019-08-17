Hundreds Of Families Displaced After Flood Hits Jigawa

Hundreds of families have been displaced in Jigawa State after a flood hit several homes in four local government areas of the state.

The flooding which affected Miga, Guri, Hadejia and Kaugama LGAs, followed a downpour on Thursday which caused the Hadejiya Jam’are River to overflow.

Many families who were, thereafter, forced out of their homes, are now taking refuge in schools.

“The water has destroyed all my belongings including our food items, now we have nowhere to stay except this school. I had to carry two of my children on my head and walked for over an hour in the water before we could get out.” a resident of Guri Local Government, Malam Salihu Inuwa, told Channels Television.

Another victim, Larai Tanimu who is also taking refuge in a school has called on the government to intervene.

“We have left everything at home, because I can only carry my children. And now I don’t have anything to give them they are crying. Please help us.”

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi who visited the area on Friday said the government is doing its best to bring emergency assistance to the victims.

Meanwhile, pumping machines have been deployed to drain the water and trucks are seen creating sand walls to prevent future disasters.