VIDEO: IPOB Members Attack Ekweremadu In Germany

Former Deputy Senate President and serving Senator Ike Ekweramadu has been attacked by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra at an event in Germany.

Senator Ekweremadu was attacked at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival at which he was a speaker/special guest of honour in Nuremberg when he was attacked.

A video of the incident uploaded by IPOB on its Facebook page and by some other persons at the scene have gone viral.

In the video, a rowdy group of people was seen angrily throwing objects at a man said to be the Senator as he walked away from them.

Amid shouts of ‘bring him out’, the man was later pulled out through the crowd gathered at the entrance of a building before being dragged from the angry crowd into a vehicle and driven away.

The attack has drawn condemnation with the Chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, labelling it an embarrassment to the nation.

She urged Nigerians to be of good behaviour everywhere and called on the German authorities to ensure that there are consequences for those responsible for the attack.