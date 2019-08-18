BBNaija: Twitter Agog As Joe, Enkay Are Evicted

The eviction of Joe and Enkay from the Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” House, has set twitter agog with fans airing their different views regarding the ousting of the two housemates.

Below are some of the reactions that the evictions garnered.

This is Big Brother!!

Enkay,pls remember to take the ludo you did not bring from your father’s house along with you,

Thank you. #BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/eSy8jIO3YB — The Oni (@oni_balogun) August 18, 2019

Tonight’s eviction show was a yawn fest.

Predictability is boring. Everyone knew Joe & Enkay would be evicted. #BBNaija — Mike Edwards Update page (@MikeBBNaija) August 18, 2019

Enkay was a victim of one side story!!!#BBNaija — Exquisite Aiii-H (@ihulizzy) August 18, 2019

You people have finally succeeded in sending Enkay home 😂😂 I fear una #Bbnnaija pic.twitter.com/kxixV5CHCR — luwakanty (@KantyBoii) August 18, 2019

When enkay realizes it was ludo that killed her game #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/AnrTLKRkdJ — Mochi🐥 (@Sugajunkieee) August 18, 2019

Enkay’s village people used LUDO game against her. She left the house because of #350 ludo game. My sister you need deliverance. #HumbleYourself #BBNaijaEviction pic.twitter.com/o7inyCBHtm — Son of Dipe ll (@TimmyThrone) August 18, 2019

Even the live audience peppered her… Rubbish and Ludo… Bye Enkay, u wont be missed….#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/8cylQSt4Yd — Ebullient Emekah 😊 (@Megxo_official) August 18, 2019

After seeing the result poll today I think mercy, omashola and Mike’s fans need to combine to topple TACHA #BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/d13onOiWeY — Dadii_Epik (@dadii_epik) August 18, 2019

Ludo is trending in Nigeria oo.. Chai 😂😂😂😂😂…. Enkay, nne ndo oh.. Na u cause am… Nigerians are crazy, they have put the Ludo on top Enkay head.. 😂😂😂😂😂 #BBNaijia #Bbnnaija #BBNaija #BBNaijaEviction pic.twitter.com/9KVhXDsN66 — Chumaaa (@IamChumaaa) August 18, 2019

Enkay I’m sorry🙏 I’m one of the people that started dragging you!

We your country people, we’re petty like that.

Don’t worry, I’d support you hence forth, it was a clear misunderstanding. Flourish on everyside dear.

Sending love and light your way.#BBNaijaEviction #bbnaija — Pepple Medlyn Tonye (@sugarstick4life) August 18, 2019

Ebuka they lowkey advice frodd but the blue lizard 🦎 can’t read between the lines 🤦🏾‍♂️#BBNaijaEviction pic.twitter.com/EHtCAzvddl — kashy 💼 (@ZADY_MILLZ) August 18, 2019

#BBNaijaEviction

Enkay is out of the #BBNaija House Cindy: pic.twitter.com/FTXJF7jXuZ — J O T H A M (@iam_jobaba) August 18, 2019

What Nigerians just did to Enkay was what they wanted for Tacha. But to God be our glory😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#BBNaija #TeamTacha #BBNaijaeviction — TeamTacha SMS VOTE Tacha (@team_tacha) August 18, 2019

After Enkay explained her reason for acting as she did during the Ludo saga with Cindy, I feel bad for judging her #bbnaijaeviction #bbnaija — Boma N. Owunabo Esq. (@BomaEsq) August 18, 2019

We all complain about the eviction of the good people from the house, yet the main reason they suffer eviction most times is because, their “Supposed fans” didn’t vote for them, same thing with Nigeria Elections.#BBNaijaEviction — Ayotunde Folahan (@folays4dworld) August 18, 2019