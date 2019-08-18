D’Tigress Beat Senegal To Win 2019 FIBA Afrobasket Championship

Updated August 18, 2019

 

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have emerged champions of the 2019 FIBA Afrobasket Championships in Dakar, Senegal.

D’Tigress edged hosts Senegal 60-55 points in the final to retain the title they won in 2017 and their fourth overall.

D’Tigress began the enthralling encounter on a bright note winning the first quarter 14-10 points; second quarter 18-14 points and third quarter 18-13 points.
But the Senegalese fought back in the fourth quarter 18-12 points but it was a little too late as the D’Tigress coasted home to victory.

Evelyn Akhator, D’tigress center, posted 14 points 9 rebounds 1 assist and 2 steals to emerge top performer for Nigeria while Marie Diop earned 12 points 5 rebounds 1 assist and 1 steal for Senegal.



