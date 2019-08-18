D’Tigress Beat Senegal To Win 2019 FIBA Afrobasket Championship

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have emerged champions of the 2019 FIBA Afrobasket Championships in Dakar, Senegal.

D’Tigress edged hosts Senegal 60-55 points in the final to retain the title they won in 2017 and their fourth overall.

D’Tigress began the enthralling encounter on a bright note winning the first quarter 14-10 points; second quarter 18-14 points and third quarter 18-13 points.

But the Senegalese fought back in the fourth quarter 18-12 points but it was a little too late as the D’Tigress coasted home to victory.

Evelyn Akhator, D’tigress center, posted 14 points 9 rebounds 1 assist and 2 steals to emerge top performer for Nigeria while Marie Diop earned 12 points 5 rebounds 1 assist and 1 steal for Senegal.