DPR Seals Nine Petrol Stations In Yenagoa For Allegedly Under-Dispensing Products

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed nine petrol stations in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The action follows a surveillance exercise to check the standard of filling stations to ascertain if the stations are compiling with standard mode of operation by DPR.

According to the Head of Operations of the agency, Ibinabo Jack, some petrol stations including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the capital were discovered to have been under dispensing their products to unsuspecting customers.

Others were accused of operating with expired licenses and faulty equipment, a situation that didn’t go down well with the agency.

Jack believes that the sealing up of the petrol stations will serve as a deterrent to others petrol vendors from defrauding their customers and flouting laid down procedures.