Nigeria’s Government Should Publish Its Budgets Within Reasonable Period Of Time – US

The United States Department of State has urged the Nigerian Government to always publish its budgets within a reasonable period of time, as to help the nation improve its fiscal transparency.

This suggestion is one of five proffered by the U.S Dept of State in its 2019 Fiscal Transparency Report spanning from January 1 – December 31, 2018.

According to the report, the executive budget proposal and the enacted budget were not published within a reasonable period of time.

The report further adds that information on debt obligations was publicly available, stressing that while budget documents provided detailed estimates for revenue and expenditure, they did not include allocations to and earnings from state-owned enterprises.

Below are the full details of the report by the United States Department of State.