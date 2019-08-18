‘We’re Very Disappointed’, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Reacts To Attack On Ekweremadu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Germany.

Ekweremadu was attacked by IPOB members at an event in Nuremberg as seen in a video that went viral on Saturday, an act that has received condemnation by well-meaning Nigerians.

During a telephone interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, President of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, said the apex Igbo cultural body is disappointed by the attack on one of its leaders.

“We are very disappointed that this kind of thing is happening. I have already issued a statement which encapsulates this unfortunate incident,” he said.

When asked if the attack by some aggrieved Igbos could jeopardise their chances of emerging Nigeria’s President in 2023, Nwodo noted that what is paramount before them is the nation’s restructuring.

While advocating the need for the country to return to the regional system of governance, Nwodo criticised the Constitution which to him didn’t augur well with some people.

“The stand of the Igbos today is not about the President of Nigeria in 2023. It’s about the restructuring of our country.

“Unless we return to the regional structure in which our father initiated at independence, we can have no peace.

According to him, the nation’s myriads of problems lie in the constitution which he describes as a “military constitution.”