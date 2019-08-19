Court Dismisses Application Seeking To Restrain Buhari From Swearing In Ministers

The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out an application for an interim injunction seeking to restrain President Muhammadu Buhari from swearing in his ministers.

The applicant Musa Baba-Panya is a lawyer and an indigene of Karu in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He had earlier approached the court to stop President Buhari from swearing in his Ministers.

According to him, none of the minister-nominees hails from the FCT.

The presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo struck out the application because it’s coming very late.

He said such application should have come up earlier before the screening was done.

Justice Taiwo added that he will prefer to hear the substantive suit and give a formal judgment rather than granting interim restraining orders as sought by the plaintiff.