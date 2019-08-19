Court Retrains ICPC From Seizing Yari’s Properties

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) from seizing or interfering with the assets and properties belonging to former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari.

Ruling on an ex-parte motion for interim injunction argued by Mr Yari’s lawyer, Mahmud Magaji, Justice Taiwo Taiwo also restrained the ICPC and AGF from interfering with Yari’s enjoyment of his fundamental human rights enshrined in sections 34, 35, 37, 41 and 43 of the Constitution.

Justice Taiwo equally directed parties in the case to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit fixed for the 6th of September, 2019.

The judge however said the orders made relates only to the properties of the ex-governor and not his accounts frozen on the orders of the court.

Justice Taiwo had on Friday granted the ICPC’s request to freeze Mr Yari’s accounts in Polaris and Zenith banks over allegations of money laundering.