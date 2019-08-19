UPDATED: ‘The Solution To Our Problem Lies With Us,’ Buhari Tells Ministers-Designate

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday challenged the ministers-designate to live up to the tasks ahead of them.

According to him, this is in line with the efforts of his administration in addressing the numerous problems facing the country.

The President believes Nigeria has the solution to challenges if the leaders at various levels pay attention to the opportunities in their environment.

He noted that the nation’s population has an estimate of close to 200 million and the United Nations has also projected Nigeria’s population by 2050 to be about 411 million, just behind India and China.

“These are frightening prospects, but only if we sit idly by and expect handout by so-called developing partners. The solution to our problem lies with us,” he said.

President Buhari urged the ministers-designate to grasp the opportunity they have with their hands and put in their best effort to support good governance.

He also asked them to brace up for the task ahead, saying his administration remains committed to the well-being of the citizens.

He added, “Nigeria, today, needs strong managers to handle our new numerous challenges. There will be long hours and you must be prepared to live laborious days if we are to serve our people optimally.”

The President spoke at the Presidential Retreat for Ministers-Designate in Abuja, ahead of the inauguration of members of his cabinet.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the welcome address at the gathering.

The event had in attendance the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Also present included the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and other party leaders among others.