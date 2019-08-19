Twitter, Facebook: China Used Platforms Against Hong Kong Protests

Channels Television  
Updated August 19, 2019

 

Twitter and Facebook on Monday said they uncovered campaigns by China to use the social media platforms against pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

“We are disclosing a significant state-backed information operation focused on the situation in Hong Kong, specifically the protest movement and their calls for political change,” Twitter said in an online post.

Facebook said in a separate post that a tip from Twitter led to the removal of Facebook pages, groups and accounts involved in “coordinated inauthentic behavior as part of a small network that originated in China and focused on Hong Kong.”



