Twitter, Facebook: China Used Platforms Against Hong Kong Protests

Twitter and Facebook on Monday said they uncovered campaigns by China to use the social media platforms against pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

“We are disclosing a significant state-backed information operation focused on the situation in Hong Kong, specifically the protest movement and their calls for political change,” Twitter said in an online post.

Facebook said in a separate post that a tip from Twitter led to the removal of Facebook pages, groups and accounts involved in “coordinated inauthentic behavior as part of a small network that originated in China and focused on Hong Kong.”