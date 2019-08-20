BREAKING! Taraba Killing: Police Re-Arrest Suspected Kidnapper, Wadume

The Police have arrested suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume who was named in the clash between the police and soldiers two weeks ago in Taraba State.

Mr Wadume was arrested in the Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State by Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Intelligence Response Team.

He is presently being held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that the suspected kidnapper was re-arrested in the late hours of Monday, in his hideout in Kano.

Reacting to the suspect’s arrest, IGP Mohammed Adamu commended the police operatives for their perseverance and painstaking efforts.

He also thanked Nigerians for their support and empathy to the police and the families of the officers killed in Taraba.

The police confirmed Wadume’s arrest in the series of tweets below:

The operatives of the Nigeria Police have re-arrested the notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume. He was re-arrested in the late hours of yesterday, 19th August, 2019 in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) August 20, 2019

and injury to five (5) others. The suspect, who was appropriately restrained at the time of the incident, was subsequently released by his “rescuers” after they had destroyed the restraining handcuffs. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) August 20, 2019