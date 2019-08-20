‘Good Boys’ Tops North American Box Office

Universal’s kid-oriented comedy “Good Boys” topped the North American box office this weekend, taking in an estimated $21 million for the weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

It was the first time an R-rated comedy had placed No. 1 since the same studio’s Melissa McCarthy film “The Boss” in early 2016, according to Hollywood Reporter.

“Good Boys,” produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, follows three 12-year-olds — played by Brady Noon, Jacob Tremblay and Keith L. Williams — as they desperately try to get into a kissing party.

The three-day weekend was a good one for Universal, as last week’s top movie “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham — slipped just one spot from first to second, taking in $14 million.

In third spot for a second straight week, showing considerable staying power, was Disney’s animated “The Lion King,” at $11.9 million. Its all-star voice cast includes Rogen, Donald Glover, Beyonce, James Earl Jones and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Sony’s new animation “The Angry Birds Movie 2” placed fourth, at $10.5 million. That was a big drop from the original “Angry Birds” movie, which opened in May 2016 at $38.2 million.

And in fifth was Lionsgate’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” at $10.1 million. Based on the children’s horror books, it stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza and Gabriel Rush.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

“47 Meters Down: Uncaged” ($9 million)

“Dora & the Lost City of Gold” ($8.5 million)

“Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood” ($7.6 million)

“Blinded by the Light” ($4.5 million)

“The Art of Racing in the Rain” ($4.4 million)

