Obasanjo Calls For Development In Education Sector

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has challenged the government at all levels to give maximum attention to education development in the country.

According to him, 50% of the jobs currently being done today would be irrelevant in the near future, so long term planning needs to be done in regards to changes in the education sector.

He made the call while addressing some youths and students from selected schools in Abeokuta, the state capital during a Youths Governance Dialogue mentorship programme organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

The former president believes that the current situation in the education sector and the growing population could be an asset if adequately addressed but if not it could spell doom for the country.

He, however, said he was optimistic that despite the current challenges facing the country, greatness can be achieved if the youth play active roles.