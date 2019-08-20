Victorious D’Tigress Return To Hero’s Welcome

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nigeria’s senior national basketball team have returned home to a hero’s welcome after winning the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket in Dakar, Senegal.

D’Tigress won their second title against Senegal 60-55 points in a tightly contested final on Sunday night at the 15,000- Seater Arena.

They began the enthralling encounter on a bright note winning the first quarter 14-10 points; second quarter 18-14 points and third quarter 18-13 points.

But the Senegalese fought back in the fourth quarter 18-12 points. However, it was a little too late as the D’Tigress coasted home to victory.

Evelyn Akhator, D’tigress center, posted 14 points 9 rebounds 1 assist and 2 steals to emerge top performer for Nigeria while Marie Diop earned 12 points 5 rebounds 1 assist and 1 steal for Senegal.

They were recieved by officials of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, a singing and drumming band as well as the media.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari praised the team for their discipline, maturity and focus all through the tournament.