Eight Quick Facts About New Minister Of Youth And Sports

Sunday Dare is the newly appointed Minister for Youths and Sports. He has a rich portfolio worth sharing.

Here are eight quick facts about him:

Before his current appointment as the Minister of Youth and Sports, he was the Executive Commissioner, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

He is a veteran journalist with over two decades of journalism experience spanning over 25 years.

Multi-media and Communications expert: He was the brain behind the birth of Social Media Clinic (SMC), a Media/Information Technology (New Media) program aimed at providing information as well as educating private citizens on IT development and sensitising the members of the public on the usage of new media as a tool for building responsive society.

He is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) honours in International Studies. He also has Masters in Law and Diplomacy from the University of Jos, Plateau State.

He was a Freedom Forum Fellow and Visiting Scholar at the School of Journalism – New York University (NYU) in 1998, Harvard Nieman Journalism Fellowship at Harvard University between 2000 and 2001.

In 2011, he won the Reuters Foundation Journalism Research Fellowship at University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

He served as Chief, Hausa Service, African Division at Voice of America (VOA) in Washington, DC between 2001 to 2009

He listed as a member of International Committee to Protect Journalists Citation in 2000 in New York, USA in recognition of his spiritedness as a journalist.