Atiku Vs Buhari: Presidential Election Tribunal Reserves Judgement

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has reserved judgment in the suit filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal headed by Justice Mohammed Garba reserved judgment to a date to be communicated to all the parties involved in the petition.

Dr Levi Uzoukwu, who led the petitioners’ legal team insisted in his final written address that President Buhari’s claim that he submitted his certificates to the Military Board has been controverted by the Secretary to the Military Board.

Lawyers to INEC, President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, however, urged the Tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost for lacking in merit and substance. They argued that the nation’s law only requires a candidate to be educated up to secondary school level or its equivalent.

