BREAKING: Buhari Names Mamman Minister Of Power, Fashola To Handle Works And Housing

President Buhari has named Sale Mamman as the Minister of Power with Babatunde Fashola named Minister of Works And Housing.

The President announced this after inaugurating his cabinet in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Fashola had served as Minister of Power, Works, and Housing under President Buhari’s first term.

Mamman was a former assistant director electrician in the Ministry of works. He retired in 2002 to become a full-time businessman and politician.