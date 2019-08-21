Buhari Re-Appoints Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu As Media Aides

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Femi Adesina as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity and Garba Shehu as Senior Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity.

The President also re-appointed Mr Laolu Akande as Senior Special Assistant, Media, and Publicity, Office of the Vice President.

In a statement by the Deputy Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, President Buhari as well retained Tolu Ogunlesi, Bashir Ahmad, Lauretta Onochie and Nazir Bashiru as Special Assistant, Digital/New Media, Personal Assistant, New Media, Personal Assistant, Social Media and Personal Assistant, Visual Documentation, respectively.

Following the election of Hon. Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, the former Personal Assistant, Broadcast Media, as the lawmaker representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, the President has appointed Buhari Sallau as his replacement.

Mr. Oladunjoye noted that all appointments take effect from May 29, 2019, except that of the new entrant into the team, Buhari Sallau.

In the same vein, President Buhari approved the re-appointment of Mr. Ade Ipaye as Deputy Chief of Staff to the President. Mr. Ipaye who was former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State works from the Office of the Vice President.

He also approved the re-appointment of Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, Special Adviser to President on Economic Matters; Mrs. Maryam Uwais who retains her position as Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programme as well as Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters.

Also, re-appointed is Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, who will now serve as the Special Adviser to the President on Ease Of Doing Business.

Equally, President Buhari has also appointed Mr. Ahmad Rufai Zakari as Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, as Senior Special Assistant on Education Interventions, Mr. Louis Odion as Senior Technical Assistant on Print Media, and Mr. Ajuri Ngelale as Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency.

All appointees are to serve in the Office of the Vice President.

Except for Zakari, Bank-Olemoh, Odion and Ngelale, all the other appointments take retrospective effect from May 29, 2019.