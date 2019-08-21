Edo Govt Partners ICPC To Fight Corruption In Civil Service

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has warned that public and civil servants involved in corrupt practices will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Obaseki who gave the warning on Wednesday while presiding over the weekly state Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Benin City, the Edo state capital, maintained that government appointment is a call to service rather than an opportunity to make money.

He noted that his administration will partner with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to check corruption in the service.

“This government is going to take the issue of corruption seriously and we are partnering with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“We are setting up a special team at both state and local government levels and the team will have the responsibility to ensure that corruption cases involving public servants; either members of EXCO, civil servants or local government employees will be taken seriously,” Obaseki said.

He stressed that “any public servant caught in the act of corruption will be made to face the law. We will not only take disciplinary action but also prosecute those caught.

“The reports of corruption reaching my office are becoming worrisome. I have instructed the Secretary to the State Government to set up an anti-corruption team within the next week and also open public complaint boxes and encourage members of the public to feel free to send information about any official with corrupt tendencies or involved in the corrupt act to the government.”