Governors Meet In Abuja, Discuss Agro-Processing Zones, Others

Nigerian governors met in the nation’s capital Abuja on Wednesday under the aegis of the Governors Forum (NGF).

During the meeting, at the NGF Secretariat, the governors discussed plans to set up Agro-processing zones across the country, among other things.

They also agreed to do everything to ensure effective polio immunisation in their states to prevent a reemergence of the disease in the country to ensure that Nigeria is certified polio-free by the World Health Organisation.

The meeting comes hours after President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated his cabinet and assigned portfolio to ministers at a ceremony, which was attended by governors and other top government officials.

In attendance is the chairman of the forum and the Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, his deputy and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Others are Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom; Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano; Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru; Akwa Ibom Udom Emmanuel; Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa; Adamawa Umaru Fintiri.