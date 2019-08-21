I Do Not Feel Impact Of Returning Ministers, Says Bode George

The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, says he didn’t feel the impact of the returning ministers.

George, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, asked the newly sworn-in members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet to discharge their duties in the overall interest of Nigerians.

“Let me talk as a Nigerian. Those who were there before, to me personally, I didn’t see any impact in their performance.

“I am hoping that having been given a second chance, they must make a difference. Nigerians are at the precipice,” he said.

The PDP chieftain believes the citizens yearn for good and qualitative governance as President Buhari’s cabinet officially kicks off.

He noted that Nigerians “are hungry and therefore are angry. Let them go back and make sure that this nation has given them another opportunity to have achievements at the hearts of the people of Nigeria.”

When asked if he is impressed with the deployment of former Bayelsa State governor, Timipre Sylva as the Minister of State for Petroleum, George called for the availability of fuel across the nation.

He, however, asked Sylva to convince the people of the Niger-Delta region to allow peace reign so that petroleum products can easily be accessible.

“For the last four years, fuel was flowing right through this country and there we occasions they were going to increase the petroleum prices that set up a lot of crisis.

“Now that we know it is the President himself that is the Minister of Petroleum, I will only appeal that as an oil-producing country, we must perpetually have fuel, no back-stabbing or back play.

“Timipre himself is from the oil-producing region. I hope he will be able to convince the people there that there must be peace for the easy flow of the fuel,” he said.

George’s comment comes hours after the President inaugurated his long-awaited cabinet in Abuja and also assigned portfolios to the ministers.