Kaduna Central: Election Tribunal Dismisses Senator Shehu Sani’s Petition

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in the Kaduna State capital has dismissed the petition brought before it by the Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Senator Shehu Sani.

Senator Shehu Sani is challenging the election victory of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani at the February 23 polls.

Delivering judgment on the petition brought before it on Wednesday, by the former lawmaker who represented Kaduna central in the eighth National Assembly, the Chairman of the Tribunal Justice A. H Suleiman dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

Senator Uba Sani, who is the candidate of the APC defeated the former lawmaker with 355,242 votes at the election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Lawal Adamu, scored 195,497 while Sani of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 70,613 votes.

In a two hour judgment read by the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Suleiman arrived at the decision based on the evidence presented before it.

The lead counsel to Senator Uba Sani, Frank Ikpe, said the Tribunal upheld the election of Senator Uba Sani based on the evidence before it.