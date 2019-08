Portfolios Of Five Women Who Made It To Buhari’s Cabinet

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated his long-awaited cabinet in Abuja.

The inauguration took place in Abuja on Wednesday and five women made it to the 43-member cabinet.

See their names and portfolios below.

1. Sharon Ikeazu (Anambra) – Minister of State Environment.

2. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (Kaduna) – Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning.

3. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu (Kogi) – Minister of State for FCT.

4. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara) – Minister of State for Transportation.

5. Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara) – Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.