Buhari Arrives In Kaduna For Commissioning Of Projects

Channels Television  
Updated August 22, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Kaduna State for the Commissioning of some projects.

He was received by Governor Nasir El Rufai and other top Government Officials at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria.

During the visit, the president will commission the Phase II of the Zaria Regional Water Supply Project Completed the the Elrufai administration.

The first phase of the project was commissioned on May 27, 2017, by the former national Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The 150 million litres per day Zaria Water Treatment Plant which was solely financed by the Kaduna State Government is expected to end decades of water scarcity in Zaria and environs.

While in Kaduna, the President will also Commission post graduate centre of excellence at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria built by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

 



