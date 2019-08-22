CCTV, Report Will Reveal How Nigerian Pastor Was Killed In China – Chinese Ambassador

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Zhou Pingjian has promised that CCTV footage and police report with full autopsy will reveal what really led to the death of the Nigerian pastor in China.

This was disclosed o Tuesday when Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa visited the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria over the Pastor’s death.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa asked the authority to carry out a thorough investigation into the death the Nigerian, Joseph Nwajueze.

Pastor Nwajueze died at Guangzhou Guandong Province when he was being chased by the Police.

Speaking on the incident, the Ambassador said so far, the local Chinese police have held a press conference for fair hearing both from the diaspora community and eye witness.

According to him, the CCTV footage and a police report with full autopsy will be made public.

He further revealed that the wife of the deceased will also be allowed to be in China throughout the investigation.