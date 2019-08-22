Enugu Govt Partners Security Agencies To Arrest Killers Of Widow

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Enugu State Government and security agencies have assured residents of Nchatancha Mbulujodo in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area that they will fish out those responsible for the death of Mrs Regina Mbah.

The widow and mother of seven was said to have been stabbed to death on Wednesday when she went to her farm in the same community.

Members of her community alerted the police after awaiting her return from the farm.

Following a search operation, the police however, found her body and has deposited it at a nearby mortuary.

READ ALSO: $9bn UK Penalty: FG To Prosecute All Persons Involved In Contract

The Deputy Governor Cecilia Ezeilo and the State Police Commissioner, Suleiman Balarabe who were on ground to commiserate with the people, said a special team have been deployed and air surveillance operations are ongoing to arrest the culprits.