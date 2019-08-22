Boko Haram Ransacks Borno Villages As Army Withdraws

Villagers from two local governments in Borno State, Gubio and Magumeri are now hiding in bushes following a night of terror launched by Boko Haram insurgents.

The insurgents had gained free entry into the two towns unchallenged as the army had withdrawn from its locations for unexplained reasons.

Civilian Joint Task Force members were the only security personnel present in the towns when the attack occurred but they retreated into the bushes along with villagers upon seeing the large number of the assailants and their sophisticated weapons.

The spokesperson of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa when contacted for details of the attack and reason for the reported withdrawal of troops, did not pick his call, neither has he replied an SMS sent to him.

But a civilian JTF source, Abba Kalli confirmed that the outlaws first attacked Gubio at about 5pm on Wednesday evening before proceeding to Magumeri where they held the two evening Muslim prayers, Magrib and Isha’i before unleashing mayhem.

Kalli said it is not clear if any villager was hurt as according to him the information is still sketchy and communication has now been cut off because the telecommunication mast in the area was also destroyed in the attack.

The attack in Magumeri was reportedly led by indigenes of the town who are now militants who went house-to-house seeking for Civilian JTF members and other community security volunteers.

Cars, municipal buildings and all the modern houses in the village were set ablaze by the militants while few cars were taken away, according to witnesses.

Gubio has been a target of attacks in recent times with the state Governor Babagana Umara Zulum severally visiting to boost the villagers resilience.