There Are Models For Tackling Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Ijide

Mr Wilson Ijide PhD, a retired Colonel with the Nigerian Army, has said that winning the security war in Nigeria is not impossible.

Colonel Ijide who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said he believes that the challenge of security does not require any rocket science, adding that “there are models in place” which those in charge of the security architecture can activate and actualise to ensure formidable security for the Nigerian State.

Mr Ijide argues that the primary purpose of governance is devoted to the security of citizens therefore, “government must first of all fight insecurity”.

He said it all bothers on what he called job analysis which entails taking the security challenges in the Nigerian sector in place, understanding it, knowing what are the activities required to fix the challenges and having the knowledge, skills, activities and other requirements that must be occupied by those who are in charge of territorial protection.

“Among such knowledgeable special activities are what I also call psychological factor such as the personality of those in place, their level of professionalism, their personality, the ability to be able to have a clear understanding of the challenges of security associations and what should be done so that we can have a better society for all of us all,” Mr Ijide said.

He further stressed that what those that have been saddled with the security architecture of the country should carry out a proper need assessment and hit the ground running. Adding that need assessment should be a continuous thing.

“A need assessment could rightly address the re-jigging of the security architecture. When you do a need assessment, you finally will realise that there is an element of fatigue on the part of personnel that are currently or presently in charge of the security architecture and therefore a need to inject new blood, new experiences, people with more motivations to do more not people who think they have already sat there for quiet a number of time and probably have not much to add again”.