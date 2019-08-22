‘Nigerians Want Immediate Deliverables,’ Rewane Tells Buhari, Ministers

Economist, Bismarck Rewane says President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his new cabinet need to understand the urgency to deliver as Nigerians want immediate deliverables.

Rewane who is also the chief executive officer of Financial Derivatives Company said this in an interview on Channels Television programme, Business Morning.

Rewane noted that President Buhari’s plan to deliver growth and lay the foundation for 10million jobs in the next 10 years is a long-term vision which contrasts Nigerians hope to see immediate results.

“How are they going to achieve this? The President has laid out his vision but the thing is that 10 years is a long time. Nigerians can wait for 10 years, they can’t even wait for 10 months, they want results now.

“Mr President, yes we like this (10-year plan) but we want some immediate deliverables.

“To get the immediate deliverables, first and foremost there has to be fiscal and monetary coordination to be able to unlock and deliver results.

“We have to manage our expectations and go back to total factor productivity or labour productivity,” he said.

Rewane added that the President and his team have to understand that there is a control and command economy.

According to him, the days of economy protection, days of controls and restrictions would automatically force you to change your investment behaviour.