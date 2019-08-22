Police Dismiss, Arraign Officers Who Killed Suspected Thieves In Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed four of its personnel serving at the Lagos State Command from service.

The officers were dismissed after they were accused of killing two suspected phone thieves in the Iba area of the state.

Those dismissed are Ex-Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Ex-Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Ex-Sergeant Solomon Sunday, and Ex-Corporal Aliyu Mukaila.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Mr Bala Elkana, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Zubairu Muazu, had ordered the arrest of the four dismissed police officers involved in extrajudicial killings.

The men, Elkana said, were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings at the Provost Department and were tried on three counts bothering on discreditable conduct, unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority, as well as damage to Article.

“The four policemen were found guilty and awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution,” the Command’s spokesman said.

He added that the dismissed officers were subsequently handed over to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution in conventional court.

The four suspects were arraigned on Thursday in Magistrate Court Five, Ebute Meta for conspiracy and murder.

They were remanded in Ikoyi prison while the case was adjourned until Friday for DPP Advise.

“This will serve as a deterrent to others,” Elkana added.