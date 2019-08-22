Tunde Adeniran Replaces Falae As SDP National Chairman

A former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran, has replaced Olu Falae, as the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The appointment of Professor Tunde Adeniran who is also a former Nigerian Ambassador to Germany was confirmed by the National Executive Committee of the party.

Prof. Adeniran was in acting capacity after the former party leader, Olu Falae stepped down.

Although he was earlier suspended for misconduct and anti-party activities, prof. Adeniran assured delegates and national officers of his commitment to actualize the political aspirations of patriotic Nigerians dedicated to national service.

“I assure you all that my leadership will be committed to repositioning the party as a veritable vehicle for the actualisation of political aspirations of patriotic and people-oriented Nigerians dedicated to national service.

He said his leadership has already set new electoral targets for the party, adding that the party could not win the 2019 presidential election because of crisis and litigation that followed the outcome of the SDP presidential primaries.

“There is no denying the fact that I took over the reins of leadership of our great party at a time of unease and manifest fracturing of its cohesiveness.

“By way of repositioning the party, we at the national headquarters have reviewed the journey so far, especially from February 2019 till date, and set new electoral targets for the party and we are already working assiduously with a strong sense of duty and a consuming passion for goal attainment.

Meanwhile, the party also appointed Mr Onu Agunloye as the Deputy National Chairman and Ms Sa’adatu Abdullahi as the National Welfare Secretary.