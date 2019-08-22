Two Nigerian Sisters Rescued From Suspected Traffickers In Mali

Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have rescued two teenagers from a suspected human trafficking syndicate in Mali.

The Edo State Comptroller of Immigration, Mr Kayode Eniolorunda, confirmed this to Channels Television on Thursday in Benin City, the state capital.

He explained that the two sisters – Miriam and Vivian Jackson – were rescued following a complaint lodged by their mother, Mercy, about their disappearance on July 19, 2019.

Eniolorunda said that the Command worked on a lead which came from interrogating one Lucky Otuba, a suspected member of the gang who accompanied the mother of the victims to report the case.

He added that they moved into action by contacting other anti-human trafficking agencies, including the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) which led to their rescue from the syndicate led by one Madam Taye based in Mali.

“Our efforts actually paid off as they were able to track them in Mali, identify them and hand over to our embassy and through the help of IOM, one of our principal partners, they were brought to Lagos and subsequently to us in Benin,” the Immigration Comptroller said.

Narrating her ordeal, Miriam told Channels Television that the whole incident has remained confusing as she cannot really tell how they agreed to go on the trip.

She said the person who recruited them for the journey, one Madam Blessing, had told them that they were going to work as hairdressers in Senegal before ending up in Mali where they were eventually rescued.

The victim said, “I cannot explain how we agreed to travel with her. it is as if we were not with our senses.”