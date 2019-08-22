Viral Picture: Speaker Feeds Baby During Parliamentary Debate

Channels Television  
Updated August 22, 2019
Photo Credit: Trevor Mallard/Twitter

 

New Zealand Speaker Trevor Mallard babysat a baby during Parliamentary Debate on the chamber floor on Wednesday.

The picture of Mallard feeding the one-month-old baby as he presides over a debate ha since gone viral.

“Normally the speaker’s chair is only used by presiding officers but today a VIP took the chair with me,” Mallard tweeted as he shared pictures of him bottle-feeding the baby.

He excitedly shared the pictures on his verified Twitter handle @SpeakerTrevor and congratulated father of the baby who is also a lawmaker, Tāmati Coffey.

 

Coffey just returned from paternity leave and sat close by the Speaker in the pictures. He also later reshared the pictures of himself carrying his baby during parliament.

 

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden made history last year when she brought her baby to the United Nations Assembly hall in September.



More on World News

One Dead, Several Injured In Paris Hospital Fire

Indonesia Shuts Internet Over Unrest Fears

Five Things To Know About Greenland

EU, Britain Clash Over Johnson’s Brexit Backstop Demand

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV





Advertisement