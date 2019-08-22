Viral Picture: Speaker Feeds Baby During Parliamentary Debate

New Zealand Speaker Trevor Mallard babysat a baby during Parliamentary Debate on the chamber floor on Wednesday.

The picture of Mallard feeding the one-month-old baby as he presides over a debate ha since gone viral.

“Normally the speaker’s chair is only used by presiding officers but today a VIP took the chair with me,” Mallard tweeted as he shared pictures of him bottle-feeding the baby.

He excitedly shared the pictures on his verified Twitter handle @SpeakerTrevor and congratulated father of the baby who is also a lawmaker, Tāmati Coffey.

Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 21, 2019

Coffey just returned from paternity leave and sat close by the Speaker in the pictures. He also later reshared the pictures of himself carrying his baby during parliament.

I JUST LOVE HIM!! https://t.co/f3MVmzxq1v — Tāmati Coffey (@tamaticoffey) August 21, 2019

Lovely to have a baby in the House, and what a beautiful one @tamaticoffey pic.twitter.com/EP6iP9eQES — Gareth Hughes (@GarethMP) August 21, 2019

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden made history last year when she brought her baby to the United Nations Assembly hall in September.