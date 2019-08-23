Buhari Meets With Northern Traditional Leaders In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with traditional rulers from the north led by His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III in Abuja.

During the meeting, the president briefed the leaders on some of the steps being taken to combat the security challenges in the country.

According to the president, the Nigerian Police Force is being overhauled, re-positioned and primed with modern technological gadgets to meet rising challenges across the nation, while an intelligence loop among all security outfits has been created.

He also noted that the ongoing reform of the police will include recruitment of more personnel, cultivation of stronger local intelligence and networking with communities, traditional rulers and adequate training.