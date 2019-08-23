Court Orders FG To Renew Shell’s OML 11 For 20 Years

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Minister of Petroleum Resources to grant the renewal of the Oil Mineral Lease (OML) 11 to Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria for 20 years.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the order on Friday in a judgment delivered on the suit filed by Shell Petroleum Development Company.

He held that renewal would be for 20 years and not 30, as requested by the company.

‎The suit by Shell was instituted against the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.