Kogi West: Smart Adeyemi Is ‘My Political Wife’ – Melaye

Embattled lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has described Senator Smart Adeyemi as his ‘political wife’.

The lawmaker said this in an interview with Channels Television on Friday in Abuja after the Kogi State National Assembly and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sacked him as the senator representing Kogi West district.

A three-man panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Anthony Chijioke had in a unanimous judgment ordered a fresh election in the senatorial district.

Melaye, who contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he was not disturbed by the judgement, saying he had always defeated Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I want to assure you that Smart Adeyemi is my political wife; I defeated him in 2015, I defeated him in 2019 and any day any time, he is my political wife,” the embattled lawmaker insisted.

He noted that there were two rulings from the Tribunal, stressing that the minority judgement was delivered by the chairman of the panel.

A Secured Mandate

Melaye described the Tribunal chairman’s judgement as “exclusive and wonderful”, but faulted the judgement of the two other members of the Tribunal who ruled against him.

According to him, the lead judgement was a miscarriage of justice which demonstrated the desperation to distract him from his governorship ambition.

The senator said, “I want to say that I cannot be distracted and I will not be distracted. My name is Daniel; I will not fall … I am focused on my governorship ambition and we will get it.

“The only time there will be election for the seat of the Senate in Kogi West is after I am sworn in as the governor of Kogi State.

“That will necessitate vacancy but before then, there will be no by-election as a result of attempted robbery that is going on right now.”

“Spiritually we are already in the court of appeal; physically we will be there on Monday. The only election that will be conducted is the governorship election that I will win. My mandate is secured, my mandate is guaranteed,” he added.