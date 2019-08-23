‘Our Mandate Cannot Be Taken,’ Melaye Vows To Appeal Tribunal Ruling

Senator Dino Melaye has vowed to appeal the court ruling which sacked him as Senator representing Kogi West and ordered for fresh election in Kogi West Senatorial District.

Melaye disclosed this in a Tweet on his official handle where he noted that his mandate cannot be taken.

He also made known his intention to be Kogi State Governor.

On Tribunal judgement. No cause 4 alarm at all. Even if it went my way they will still go to the Appeal Court. Our mandate can not be taken. We will get judgment at the Appeal Court. There will be fresh election in Kogi West bc I will be Governor. For my Senate mandate no shaking — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) August 23, 2019

Melaye also released a statement and described the tribunal ruling as a total miscarriage of justice.

“The judgement is full of importation of information that is alien to the case. I, however, commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the path of justice.

“I have confidence in the Appeal Court to right the wrongs contained in the pronouncements of the judgement,” he said.

Melaye in the statement also added that “I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short-lived while appealing to my teeming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secured and cannot be taken through any mischievous means.”

The Senator said his legal team is already working on appealing the judgment.