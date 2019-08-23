VIDEO: US Officials Arrest Nigerians Indicted For Internet Scam

A video has emerged online, showing some Nigerians indicted for internet scam being rounded up by officials of the United States government.

In the clip shared on Twitter by ABCNews on Friday, officials were seen arresting about a dozen people in Los Angeles.

This comes a day after US authorities announced charges against 80 people, most of them Nigerians, in a wide-ranging fraud and money laundering operation that netted millions of dollars from victims of internet con jobs.

Federal prosecutors had unsealed dozens of indictments after 17 people were arrested and taken into custody in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the United States.

Most of the remainder of those indicted were believed to be in Nigeria, the US Justice Department said.

Watch the video posted by ABCNews below: